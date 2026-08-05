Share your 2026 back-to-school photos on KSAT Connect
Your photos could be shared on-air or on KSAT.com
SAN ANTONIO – Can you believe it’s that time of year again?
Although start dates vary by district, most children are gearing up to head back to the classroom in the upcoming weeks.
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Whether it’s a snapshot of first-day smiles or showing off a new backpack, KSAT wants to see how your family is starting the new school year!
Share your photos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.
Here are some recent submissions below:
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