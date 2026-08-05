Reward up to $5K offered for tips in assault of New York Knicks fans downtown after NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest after two New York Knicks fans were assaulted in San Antonio following the NBA Finals.

The attack happened around 12:30 a.m. on June 14 outside a hotel in the 100 block of East Houston Street.

The Knicks fans — who are a father and son — were visiting from out of town to attend the NBA Finals between San Antonio and New York.

A Crime Stoppers news release noted that the father is 62 years old, while the son is 29.

Authorities said the suspects saw the two Knicks fans exit an Uber and walk towards the front of the hotel.

At some point, the suspects exited a vehicle, ran at the family members and assaulted them from behind, officials said.

Before the assault, the suspects were inside a red four-door Chevrolet truck.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

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