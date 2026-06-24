Police seek help identifying men accused in attack of father, son outside hotel downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A father-son trip to San Antonio for the NBA Finals turned violent when the two New York Knicks fans said they were attacked outside their downtown hotel.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men involved in the alleged assault.

The attack happened during the weekend of June 13 as the father and son were returning to their hotel near N. St. Mary’s and E. Houston streets.

They had traveled to San Antonio to watch Game 5 between the Spurs and the Knicks. The son said they were caught off guard as they approached the hotel.

“People came from back and started punching us,” he said. “My dad went down first. I don’t know if he was punched and fell or if he was pushed down and hit his head on the ground, but that’s where the main injury came from.”

Images from cameras outside the hotel show at least two men whom police are trying to identify.

Security footage released of an assault outside a downtown hotel involving New York Knicks fans. (Copyright 2026 by SAPD - All rights reserved.)

One image shows the back of a man with a visible tattoo on his arm. Investigators hope someone recognizes the man’s build or tattoo and can provide information.

KSAT obtained the images from the victims, who said they received them from detectives. The son said he wants those responsible to be held accountable.

“I want accountability for them,” he said, adding that he hopes the case makes others “think before we act.”

San Antonio police are also looking for a vehicle believed to be connected to the suspects. It is described as a newer-model red, four-door Chevy truck with upgraded trim and black side steps. Investigators said it could be a Silverado or Trail Boss.

If you have any information about the men or the vehicle, contact SAPD at 210-207-2374. Officers have not yet said whether a Crime Stoppers reward will be offered in the case.

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