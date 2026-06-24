Affidavit: Third woman arrested in connection with alleged assault, robbery of Knicks fans in SA

SAN ANTONIO – A third woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of New York Knicks fans in San Antonio after Game 5 of the NBA Finals, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cassidy Carmargo Barrera, 21, was taken into custody on June 17, Bexar County court records show.

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Barrera faces one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, records indicate.

Two other women, identified as Destiny Lezzet Converse, 28, and Maria Victoria Gomez, 46, were also arrested in the assault, court documents show.

Left to right: Destiny Converse and Maria Gomez (Bexar County jail) (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

San Antonio police officers responded to the assault on Saturday, June 13, at the intersection of Navarro and East Houston streets, according to the affidavit.

Both of the victims were wearing New York Knicks gear when Barrera, Converse, Gomez and a fourth suspect confronted them, the warrant said.

Several bystanders used their cellphones to record the altercation. Barrera was seen on video assaulting the victims and stealing one of the fans’ Knicks hat, which she waved in the air after the assault, court documents said.

Barrera allegedly punched both of the victims in the head multiple times, which caused injuries to them both, the affidavit states.

Barrera was identified as a suspect “by a third party” who was at the scene of the assault, according to the warrant.

After SAPD reviewed a mugshot of Barrera and her social media pages, the affidavit said she matches the suspect in the cellphone video, who is wearing a pink top, black shorts, and knee-high boots.

The video also shows Barrera and the other suspects punching both victims and kicking one of them in the head, court documents said.

Both of the Knicks fans suffered injuries that required them to be hospitalized, the warrant said. Medical records show that one of the victims suffered an acute displaced fracture of the right orbital bone.

Barrera, Converse, Gomez and the fourth suspect allegedly stole both of the victims’ hats and clothes they purchased from the NBA Finals game. The stolen merchandise is worth approximately $600, court documents said.

According to court records, Barrera was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $150,000 bond.

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