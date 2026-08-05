AMBER Alert vs. Endangered Missing Person Alert: Here’s how the 2 Texas notification systems differ

SAN ANTONIO – Questions about the emergency alerts used in the search for 2-year-old Aryana Trevino Martinez have prompted a closer look at how Texas’ statewide alert systems work.

An AMBER Alert was issued across Texas after Martinez was reported missing Sunday evening. On Tuesday, however, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) told KSAT the case is classified as an “Endangered Missing Person” investigation.

KSAT reached out to both SAPD and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seeking clarification on why different classifications were used and how the decision to issue a statewide alert is made. As of this writing, neither agency had answered those questions.

In the meantime, KSAT read through DPS’ overview and SAPD’s General Manual Procedures to better understand the purpose and criteria for each alert.

What is an AMBER Alert?

According to DPS, an AMBER Alert is designed to quickly notify the public about serious child abduction cases in hopes of generating tips that help law enforcement locate the child.

Under DPS guidelines and SAPD policy, an AMBER Alert generally requires:

The child is 17 years old or younger whose whereabouts are unknown, or a child 13 years old or younger who was taken without permission under certain circumstances

Law enforcement determines that the child faces a credible threat of death, serious bodily injury or sexual assault

A preliminary investigation has verified an abduction and ruled out other explanations for the child’s disappearance

Investigators have enough information to help the public identify the child, a suspect or a vehicle connected with the case

SAPD’s Missing Persons General Manual states that requests for an AMBER Alert must meet the criteria established by DPS before the department requests activation of the statewide alert

What is an Endangered Missing Person Alert?

The Endangered Missing Person Alert is a separate statewide alert administered by DPS.

According to DPS and SAPD policy, the alert was created after Texas expanded its alert system to include missing people of any age who have a documented intellectual disability or developmental disorder whose disappearance poses a credible threat to their health or safety.

To qualify for an Endangered Missing Person Alert, the following criteria generally must be met:

The missing person has a documented intellectual disability or developmental disorder, such as autism spectrum disorder or another qualifying diagnosis

Law enforcement determines the disappearance poses a credible threat to the person’s health or safety after investigating the circumstances

The alert request is made within 72 hours of the person’s disappearance

There is enough descriptive information available to assist the public in locating the missing person

Unlike an AMBER Alert, an Endangered Missing Person Alert is not based solely on age. Instead, it is intended for qualifying missing individuals of any age who meet the other provided criteria established by DPS.

Why is KSAT seeking clarification?

KSAT has asked both SAPD and DPS to explain:

Why an AMBER Alert was issued in Martinez’s case

Why SAPD has described the investigation as an Endangered Missing Person case following DPS’ initial AMBER Alert.

Whether the case was mislabeled by either agency.

Those questions remain unanswered.

KSAT will update this story once SAPD or DPS provides additional information about how the alert classification was determined.