Suspect arrested in connection with death of 7-month-old girl who was subject of AMBER Alert

Seven-month-old Ozana Cisneros hasn’t been seen since June.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with the death of a 7-month-old girl, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

In a statement to KSAT, an SAPD spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Isaiah Marquis Lopez. Lopez’s arrest comes one day after authorities confirmed Ozana Cisnernos’ remains were found at a South Side park.

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It is unclear which charges Lopez, 24, will face. KSAT followed up Wednesday morning with SAPD for more information on his potential charges, but the spokesperson said Lopez’s arrest was “all the information we can release at this time.”

Cisneros and her mother, Maximina Cisneros, 19, were the subject of a July 9 AMBER Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The alert initially said Maximina Cisneros was wanted in connection with her daughter’s abduction.

One day after the alert was issued, Maximina Cisneros was found near the 200 block of Parkview Drive. Because her daughter remained missing, the AMBER Alert remained in effect.

Hours later, investigators discovered skeletal remains at Concepción Park, which is approximately one-half mile away from where Maximina Cisneros was found. At the time, SAPD could not confirm whether or not the remains were of a person or if they were connected to the AMBER Alert.

However, on Tuesday, SAPD and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the remains were those of Ozana Cisneros.

Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: