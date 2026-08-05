Comal ISD voters to decide $567 million bond proposal in November

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal Independent School District voters will decide in November whether to approve a $567 million bond package for safety upgrades, campus repairs, new schools and classroom technology.

The proposal is split into two items on the ballot.

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Proposition A would provide nearly $540 million for safety and security upgrades, repairs at existing campuses, new elementary schools near the Interstate 35 corridor and replacement buses equipped with seat belts.

Proposition B would provide about $27 million for classroom technology. That includes replacing student laptops and upgrading the district’s network.

Comal ISD says both propositions can be financed within the district’s current tax rate. However, the district notes that individual property tax bills can still change depending on appraised property values.

“Our community continues to grow, and that growth affects schools throughout the district,” Superintendent Dr. John Chapman said in a press release. “This proposal reflects the work of community members who carefully reviewed our needs and helped identify priorities related to safety, existing facilities, student capacity and technology. Our responsibility now is to make sure voters have clear, factual information about each proposition before the election.”

Voters will decide whether to approve one, both or neither proposition when the bond package appears on the November ballot. Election Day is Nov. 3.