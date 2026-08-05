WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office expected to provide update on far West Side shooting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it will have an update on its investigation into a far West Side shooting Tuesday night.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the update will be made during a Wednesday morning news conference at BCSO headquarters.

KSAT is livestreaming the news conference at approximately 10 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible.

Deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9800 block of Acadian Drive, which is located near Kriewald Road.

During a Tuesday evening news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said an 11-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were backing the family car into their driveway when the suspect crossed the street from his home and shot at the vehicle multiple times.

The man, who has since been taken into custody, faces at least two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Salazar said.

Salazar is asking residents in the area to review home surveillance footage between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

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