WATCH LIVE: San Antonio police to provide information on far North Side shooting The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Red Hawk Ridge SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is expected to provide information on a far North Side shooting Friday. KSAT will provide a livestream of the media briefing in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Red Hawk Ridge, which is located near Hardy Oak Boulevard.
At this time, details on the shooting are limited. However, SAPD said one of its officers was involved.
According to the San Antonio Fire Department, one person has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. Read also:
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Sandra Ibarra is an assignments editor at KSAT 12.
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