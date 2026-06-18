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San Antonio police arrest 2 women accused of injuring, robbing Knicks fans after Finals win

The pair caused “serious bodily injury” to 2 people, SAPD says

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Arrest Crime Handcuffs (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio women were taken into custody this week after allegedly assaulting and robbing two New York Knicks fans after Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

San Antonio police arrested Destiny Lezzet Converse, 28, on Monday and booked her into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center the next day, jail records show.

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Converse faces one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, records indicate.

Maria Victoria Gomez, 46, was arrested Wednesday by SAPD for the same charges and booked into the Bexar County jail on Thursday, records show.

The pair caused “serious bodily injury of 2 individuals from the ages of 40-65 years old,” SAPD said in an social media post.

KSAT reached out to SAPD for additional details regarding the arrests.

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