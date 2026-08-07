Tax-free weekend: Prepare to face crowds, hot temperatures

WEEKEND SPOTTY SHOWER: Rain chances 10-20%, mainly for those east of I-35
TRIPLE DIGITS NEXT WEEK?: Trending hotter
WET BULB GLOBE TEMPERATURE: UIL requirement for schools for after-school practices
FORECAST
TAX-FREE WEEKEND
If you plan to shop for back-to-school this weekend, you can expect more heat. Today through Sunday will feature highs in the upper-90s and a brief opportunity for a stray, afternoon shower. Most of us will remain dry.
TRIPLE DIGITS NEXT WEEK?
It’s possible. The heat high will build and as the atmosphere dries out, temperatures may top the century mark.
WET BULB GLOBE TEMPERATURE
Check out Meteorologist Leah Rodriguez’s story on wet bulb globe temperatures. It’s how schools will determine heat safety for outdoor, afternoon practices. Wet bulb globe temps may briefly reach high levels this afternoon.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.