Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
80º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Tax-free weekend: Prepare to face crowds, hot temperatures

There’s a small shot at a stray, afternoon shower

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WEEKEND SPOTTY SHOWER: Rain chances 10-20%, mainly for those east of I-35
  • TRIPLE DIGITS NEXT WEEK?: Trending hotter
  • WET BULB GLOBE TEMPERATURE: UIL requirement for schools for after-school practices

FORECAST

TAX-FREE WEEKEND

If you plan to shop for back-to-school this weekend, you can expect more heat. Today through Sunday will feature highs in the upper-90s and a brief opportunity for a stray, afternoon shower. Most of us will remain dry.

Tax-free weekend forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TRIPLE DIGITS NEXT WEEK?

It’s possible. The heat high will build and as the atmosphere dries out, temperatures may top the century mark.

WET BULB GLOBE TEMPERATURE

Check out Meteorologist Leah Rodriguez’s story on wet bulb globe temperatures. It’s how schools will determine heat safety for outdoor, afternoon practices. Wet bulb globe temps may briefly reach high levels this afternoon.

Future Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.