Voters split on proposition to hold second vote on Spurs arena funding in November

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is pushing for a citywide vote this November on the city’s portion of funding for the new downtown Spurs arena within Project Marvel.

A new downtown NBA arena is expected to cost $1.3 billion, split among the Spurs, the City of San Antonio, and Bexar County.

However, other members of the City Council oppose putting the question back before voters.

Bexar County voters, which includes San Antonio city residents, already approved a ballot measure in November 2025 related to the project, but Jones said that measure addressed the county’s contribution and that city taxpayers could pay more for the plan.

“Unfortunately, some of my colleagues are misleading the public,” Jones said. “City voters have not voted formally on their $489 million contribution. That’s just a fact. November 2025 was about the county’s contribution.”

Jones held a public listening session Thursday night to gather feedback on whether residents want another election focused on the city’s funding. The city does not legally require a city vote on this topic, but Jones argued voters should have the option.

“City taxpayers will pay more than a county taxpayer,” Jones told attendees.

Some residents questioned the need for a second election.

“We’ve already taken this vote before,” Richard Robledo, a voter at the session, said. “There’s no need in doing this again.”

Others said they want another vote because they believe the public did not have enough information the first time.

“I feel like if you buy something at the store and they have scammed you, they have not told you the truth, you have the right to take it back,” Mary, another voter, said.

Online, reactions were similarly divided, ranging from calls for transparency to blunt opposition.

“Just think about it, they never addressed parking,” voter Elena G. said. “I don’t want one penny built in our bond for infrastructure for them, because they are not being fair to me, a consumer that has to watch my budget on a daily basis,” she said.

Robledo said repeated votes could undermine the process of democracy.

“If we voted every time we didn’t like the result, then we just continue to vote throughout the year,” Robledo said.

The city would be responsible for about $489 million toward the Spurs’ planned arena. The city’s funding is expected to come from leasing land to the Spurs and private developers, along with property taxes and state hotel taxes, according to information shared at the session.

Jones said those figures do not include the county’s portion, and she argued that the city’s share means residents who live inside city limits would shoulder more of the costs.

“I don’t know why folks are so scared of letting city taxpayers vote on city money,” Jones said.

The mayor’s next listening session is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Senior Center. Jones has already called a special City Council meeting for Thursday, Aug. 13, to consider action that would allow city voters to weigh in again.

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