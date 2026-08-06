Texas schools are required to follow Wet Bulb Globe Temperature protocols as fall sports begin

SAN ANTONIO – The University Interscholastic League is requiring Texas schools to measure wet-bulb globe temperature this fall and follow new safety guidance for regular practices.

The WBGT, combines heat, humidity, wind and sunlight to give a more complete picture of heat stress than air temperature alone.

In our area, school districts must abide by Class 3 guidelines defined by the American College of Sports Medicine.

To properly measure WBGT, athletic trainers should use a scientifically approved device. The device should be set up 30 minutes before practice, read 15 minutes before practice begins and read every 30 minutes during practice. Schools may also use an approved internet-based WBGT forecast.

“Our training staff does a great job of letting us know this is where we think (the WBGT) is going to be,” Brian Null, head coach for La Vernia High School’s football team, said. “Having water available, and we’ve built some cooling stations.”

Protocols tied to the WBGT begin when it reaches 82 degrees. By this point, schools should already have a rapid cooling zone set up and ready for student use.

Training staff are not required to document or maintain WBGT readings, though UIL recommends they do.

The WBGT protocols do not apply to games and contests, the league’s website said.

The reasons for this is the “majority of heat-related incidents have occurred in practices,” the number of participants during a contest is “vastly different” than during practice and contests involve shorter periods of sustained physical activity.

UIL warns that violations of the WBGT guidelines can bring a range of penalties.

Overall, UIL believes coaches and athletic directors have demonstrated safe practices, and this move further prioritizes heat safety for the health and well-being of students.

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