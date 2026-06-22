Couple identified in Stone Oak murder-suicide by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – The identities of a husband and wife involved in a Stone Oak murder-suicide have been revealed on Monday by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Albert Nixon Richter IV, 44, shot and killed his estranged wife Brianna Richter, 40, before turning the gun on himself last Friday in the 100 block of Red Hawk Ridge, near Hardy Oak Boulevard. A medical examiner ruled Brianna’s death a homicide and Albert’s death a suicide.

Albert shot his way through the North Side home’s glass doors around noon last Friday and made his way towards Brianna, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during a news conference on Friday.

SAPD believed Albert did not live at the residence.

Albert also shot Hunter Albrecht, a seven-year SAPD officer, in the lower abdomen during the early hours of the barricade, McManus said. KSAT has reached out for more information about the Albrecht’s condition.

After a SWAT team’s multiple attempts to contact Albert, tear gas was used inside the home, a SAPD preliminary report said.

SAPD deployed a drone around 3 p.m. and flew it inside the home to find both Albert and Brianna dead. McManus said Albert had a pistol and turned the gun on himself.

The chief said there were two children inside the house who lived with Brianna. The children are OK, according to McManus. He could not confirm if Albert was the father of the two children.

Neighbors in the Stone Oak neighborhood came home on the Juneteenth holiday to SWAT and SAPD vehicles that closed off streets.

Multiple residents in the neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.

“The home is supposed to be a safe space, so the fact that this happened, it’s a heinous crime and it’s unacceptable and its absolutely devastating,” neighbor Erica Kennedy-Garcia said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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