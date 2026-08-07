San Antonio arena debate heats up as City Council faces $158 million budget shortfall

SAN ANTONIO – The debate over a proposed downtown sports and entertainment district is heating up again at San Antonio City Hall, with Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones pushing for another public vote on the city’s funding for a new Spurs arena.

The renewed fight comes as the city faces a projected $158 million budget shortfall and council members debate how to close the gap.

The latest dispute began July 31, when Jones sent a memo proposing that San Antonio voters get another opportunity to vote in November on public funding for a downtown arena for the Spurs.

The proposal quickly drew pushback from Spurs leadership.

On Aug. 4, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford sent a letter arguing that voters had already weighed in on the project and that work on the proposed development was underway.

The following day, Jones announced a community listening session to hear from residents about the arena proposal and other city priorities.

The debate intensified Thursday during a City Council meeting, where council members clashed over the proposal, at times accusing one another of being inaccurate or misleading.

The dispute continued Friday as several council members and business leaders pushed back against Jones’ effort to put the arena funding question before voters again.

District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur said council members should focus on what residents want.

“I would encourage all the rest of my colleagues not here today to start focusing on what our residents want to do,” Kaur said.

Jones has argued that San Antonio voters should have another opportunity to weigh in on the city’s share of funding for the arena, even though voters already participated in a countywide vote on the project last year.

The city faces an Aug. 17 deadline to approve the measure if it is to appear on the November ballot.

“I will always hold out hope,” Jones said. “This is the kind of once-in-a-generation opportunity, and so I hope my council colleagues do the right thing.”

But some council members say the city should be focused on balancing its budget rather than revisiting the arena vote.

District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran said the proposed arena contribution should not be blamed for the city’s current budget deficit.

“One point must be made very clear, that the city’s proposed $489 million contribution toward the downtown Spurs arena has no impact on the current fiscal year 2027 budget deficit,” Viagran said.

The mayor’s budget proposals have also drawn criticism from COPS/Metro, which previously opposed Project Marvel, the broader downtown sports and entertainment district proposal.

Jones has proposed ending some programs early as the city looks for ways to address the budget shortfall, including the Ready to Work program.

Father Jimmy Drennan of COPS/Metro said the organization’s immediate focus is protecting Ready to Work.

“Right now, our focus is obviously on the Ready to Work,” Drennan said. “We maintain our very consistent belief that no public funds should be used for private gain, that all public monies be used for public good.”

The disagreement over the arena comes as the City Council moves deeper into the budget process, with leaders facing difficult decisions over which programs to cut and which services to protect.

With the Aug. 17 deadline approaching, the fight over whether the arena funding should go back before voters is now one of the biggest points of division at City Hall.

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