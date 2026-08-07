GMSA backpack giveaway: Students, parents excited ahead of new school year SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of students and parents lined up Friday to grab a free backpack just in time before they head back to school.
The giveaway was hosted by GMSA at J. Perez Law on 1712 Buena Vista St. Families lined up around 11 a.m. to get their free backpack ahead of the new school year.
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About the Authors Japhanie Gray headshot
Japhanie Gray is an anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and Good Morning San Antonio at 9 a.m. The award-winning journalist rejoined KSAT in August 2024 after previously working as a reporter on KSAT's Nightbeat from 2018 to 2021. She also highlights extraordinary stories in her series, What's Up South Texas.
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Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.
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