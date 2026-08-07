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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

GMSA backpack giveaway: Students, parents excited ahead of new school year

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of students and parents lined up Friday to grab a free backpack just in time before they head back to school.

The giveaway was hosted by GMSA at J. Perez Law on 1712 Buena Vista St. Families lined up around 11 a.m. to get their free backpack ahead of the new school year.

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