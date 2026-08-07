SAPD officer shoots at 2 'aggressive' dogs in Brackenridge Park, police say The dogs have not been located SAPD (KSAT 12 News) SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer shot at two dogs at Brackenridge Park after the animals charged at him in an “aggressive manner,” a department spokesperson said Friday.
The shooting happened around 8 a.m. while officers were assisting city staff providing resources to people experiencing homelessness in the area.
SAPD said two large dogs charged at the officer. The dogs evaded officers after the shooting and have not been located as of Friday afternoon.
The dogs’ injuries are unclear, police said. Their owner was initially detained and later cited for not placing the dogs on a leash and lack of vaccinations.
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Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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