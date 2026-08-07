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SAPD officer shoots at 2 'aggressive' dogs in Brackenridge Park, police say

The dogs have not been located

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

SAPD (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer shot at two dogs at Brackenridge Park after the animals charged at him in an “aggressive manner,” a department spokesperson said Friday.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. while officers were assisting city staff providing resources to people experiencing homelessness in the area.

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SAPD said two large dogs charged at the officer. The dogs evaded officers after the shooting and have not been located as of Friday afternoon.

The dogs’ injuries are unclear, police said. Their owner was initially detained and later cited for not placing the dogs on a leash and lack of vaccinations.

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