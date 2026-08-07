Shooting outside San Antonio council member’s office sparks violence prevention push

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting outside San Antonio District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez’s East Side field office prompted a statement from the council member Thursday, calling for stronger security measures and renewed investment in violence prevention.

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Commerce Street.

No staff members or visitors suffered serious injuries in the shooting. One person was grazed by gunfire, McKee-Rodriguez said.

“I am deeply grateful that no members of my staff, visitors to our office, or the children impacted by the incident suffered serious injuries,” McKee-Rodriguez said. “My thoughts are with everyone affected, including the individual who was grazed by gunfire, and am thankful for the swift response of the San Antonio Police Department and first responders.”

He said that staff who witnessed the shooting would be given at least Friday off and connected with support resources.

McKee-Rodriguez also said there will soon be a review of security protocols at the office.

“This incident is also a painful reminder that public safety requires more than reacting after violence occurs,” McKee-Rodriguez said, citing violence interruption, mental health services and youth opportunities as key prevention strategies.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the incident.

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