Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
84º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Free emissions pre-screening offered for Bexar County drivers ahead of new testing requirement
2 killed, 1 rushed to hospital in wrong-way crash near downtown, San Antonio police say
A giraffe named Gracie escaped in Texas. No one can seem to find her
Welcome to San Antonio! Spurs draft two more rookies in second round of 2026 NBA Draft
Affidavit: Woman accused of trying to shoot downtown bouncer instead hit victim through bar window
Haze increases, more rounds of smoke, Saharan dust
New World Screwworm detected in cow in Medina County; Bandera County passes local state disaster
Windcrest welcomes new restaurants, businesses as city works to close revenue gap left by Rackspace
Flu cases rise to 275 at JBSA-Lackland, US Rep. Castro says

Local News

2 killed, 1 rushed to hospital in wrong-way crash near downtown, San Antonio police say

First responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

San Antonio police said it is investigating the cause of a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday morning near the Interstate 35-Interstate 37 interchange. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday morning near the Interstate 35-Interstate 37 interchange.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the Interstate 35 southbound upper level near the Finesilver Curve.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, investigators determined a blue Chrysler was driving the wrong way when it collided head-on with a red Toyota.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 27-year-old man, and the driver of the Toyota, a 35-year-old man, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

A 25-year-old woman, who authorities said was a passenger in the blue Chrysler, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, officers said.

It is unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in this case.

More recent news coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...