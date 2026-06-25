2 killed, 1 rushed to hospital in wrong-way crash near downtown, San Antonio police say First responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday San Antonio police said it is investigating the cause of a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday morning near the Interstate 35-Interstate 37 interchange. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Thursday morning near the Interstate 35-Interstate 37 interchange.
First responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the Interstate 35 southbound upper level near the Finesilver Curve.
Upon arrival, investigators determined a blue Chrysler was driving the wrong way when it collided head-on with a red Toyota.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 27-year-old man, and the driver of the Toyota, a 35-year-old man, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to an SAPD preliminary report.
A 25-year-old woman, who authorities said was a passenger in the blue Chrysler, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, officers said.
It is unclear if any criminal charges will be filed in this case.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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