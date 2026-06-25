Windcrest welcomes new restaurants, businesses as city works to close revenue gap left by Rackspace

WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest leaders say the city is gaining momentum in its effort to attract new businesses and rebuild sales revenue after Rackspace left behind a more than a $1 million gap in the city’s annual budget.

For the past four years, Windcrest has been recruiting new tenants and developments to help offset that loss.

Mario Hernandez, the executive director of the Windcrest Economic Development Corp., said the city has not yet determined exactly how much of the gap has been closed, but sales revenue is trending about 10% higher than last year.

“To lose a million dollars is very significant,” Hernandez shared.

One of the most significant projects in the works is at the former Builders Mark site, which has sat vacant for years.

Hernandez told KSAT that a developer has plans to build two national restaurant chains.

The companies have not yet been publicly named, but Hernandez said developers are investing nearly $10 million into the project, with an opening date in early 2028.

The restaurant development is one of several projects Windcrest has been pursuing as it looks to grow its tax base. The city has also announced three other businesses that are expected to open soon.

Within the past year, Windcrest has already welcomed four new food spots and a fitness center. Hernandez said that level of development is notable for a city of Windcrest’s size.

“Doesn’t sound like a lot, but this is a community of two-and-a-half square miles and 5,800 people,” Hernandez explained.

Still, not all residents are convinced the city is bringing in the types of businesses they need most.

One woman, who spoke off camera, said she would like to see more retail options, especially for older residents who cannot easily travel elsewhere to shop for clothes.

On June 17, the city’s EDC announced on Facebook that a Marshall’s will be moving in, next to the Sketchers off Interstate on Fourwinds Drive.

Resident Rey Valdez said he wants to see more businesses that support the surrounding neighborhood.

“Our neighborhood around here is not, how do you say it? I don’t want to say dying. It’s just not making it around here,” Valdez said. “There’s nothing supporting in the neighborhood.”

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