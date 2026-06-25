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Weather

Haze increases, more rounds of smoke, Saharan dust

Temperatures stay consistently hot

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move in across Texas today. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • HAZY SKY: Smoke, more rounds of dust, low impact on air quality
  • CONSISTENCY: AM clouds, PM sun, highs in the 90s
  • BEACH FORECAST: Quiet & hot for Port A/Rockport

FORECAST

HEAT AND HAZE

We are stuck in a summer rut. While not much will change with regards to temperature or humidity, ten thousand feet above us, suspended smoke and dust will make for hazy conditions. This likely will not affect air quality for us, but it will make for nice sunrises and sunsets and just an overall hazy sky.

The haze today will increase due to a fire all the way up in Utah. Smoke, aloft, is being transported into Texas.

Also of note, early next week, a thicker round of Saharan dust will arrive to the area.

Another round of Saharan dust arrives next week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

BEACH FORECAST

Headed to the beach this weekend? It’ll be good beach weather, with hot conditions, and a generally rain-free forecast. Water temperatures continue to be warm, sitting in the mid-80s.

Beach forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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