Haze increases, more rounds of smoke, Saharan dust

HAZY SKY: Smoke, more rounds of dust, low impact on air quality
CONSISTENCY: AM clouds, PM sun, highs in the 90s
BEACH FORECAST: Quiet & hot for Port A/Rockport
FORECAST
HEAT AND HAZE
We are stuck in a summer rut. While not much will change with regards to temperature or humidity, ten thousand feet above us, suspended smoke and dust will make for hazy conditions. This likely will not affect air quality for us, but it will make for nice sunrises and sunsets and just an overall hazy sky.
The haze today will increase due to a fire all the way up in Utah. Smoke, aloft, is being transported into Texas.
Also of note, early next week, a thicker round of Saharan dust will arrive to the area.
BEACH FORECAST
Headed to the beach this weekend? It’ll be good beach weather, with hot conditions, and a generally rain-free forecast. Water temperatures continue to be warm, sitting in the mid-80s.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.