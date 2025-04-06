4 taken to the hospital after T-bone crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were taken to the hospital after a T-bone crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of General Krueger Blvd.
Recommended Videos
Police said a truck was at a stop sign, and as the driver was going to proceed, a white car driving at a high rate and speed crashed into the truck.
SAPD said the white car, which five people occupied, spun out.
The four people injured in the crash, all occupants of the white car, were taken to the hospital with “possibly life-threatening” injuries, police said.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.
Read also: