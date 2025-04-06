4 taken to the hospital after T-bone crash on North Side, SAPD says

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the 300 block of General Krueger Blvd.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were taken to the hospital after a T-bone crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of General Krueger Blvd.

Police said a truck was at a stop sign, and as the driver was going to proceed, a white car driving at a high rate and speed crashed into the truck.

SAPD said the white car, which five people occupied, spun out.

Police said a truck was at a stop sign and as the driver was going to proceed, a white car driving at a high rate a speed crashed into the truck.

The four people injured in the crash, all occupants of the white car, were taken to the hospital with “possibly life-threatening” injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

