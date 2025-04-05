Man fatally shot, another injured in stabbing at downtown apartment complex, SAPD says

A man was fatally shot and another injured in a stabbing at a downtown apartment complex on Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot and another injured in a stabbing at a downtown apartment complex on Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting at Victoria Plaza Apartments at 411 Barrera St., where they found a crime scene contained to the second and third floor of the complex, police said.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot and another who had been stabbed, police said. Both men were between the ages of 50 and 70.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was stabbed three times in the upper torso and suffered a compound fracture in his left ankle.

Police said there was an “altercation” between the two men, whose relationship is unclear. Officers are still looking into how the altercation began.

Homicide investigators were on scene Saturday. Police said they are working to determine if the case will be handled as murder or self-defense.

In 2024, two bodies were found at the complex in a span of four days.

One neighbor at the scene said she is concerned with safety at the complex. She told KSAT there used to be around-the-clock security, but it was shortened and there hasn’t been any this week.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Read also: