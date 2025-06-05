Skip to main content
WATCH at 4:15 p.m.: Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to deliver department update

District Attorney Joe Gonzales will speak at the news conference, the DA’s office says

KSAT Digital Staff

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s office will hold a news conference to deliver an update regarding the department, according to a news release.

It is unclear what the update will address.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales is expected to discuss the update at 4:15 p.m. in the Bexar County Courthouse, the DA’s office said.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

