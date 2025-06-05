WATCH at 4:15 p.m.: Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to deliver department update

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s office will hold a news conference to deliver an update regarding the department, according to a news release.

It is unclear what the update will address.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales is expected to discuss the update at 4:15 p.m. in the Bexar County Courthouse, the DA’s office said.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

