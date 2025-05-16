Skip to main content
Bexar County DA sues Texas AG Ken Paxton over rule demanding ‘extensive’ reports, claiming it exceeds legal authority

An administrative rule requires quarterly and annual reports from prosecutors in counties with a population of over 400,000

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Ken Paxton, Bexar County, Dallas County, Harris County
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over an administrative rule that requires “sweeping” report submissions, according to a press release.

The lawsuit, in coordination with the district attorney’s offices of Dallas and Harris counties, argues that the rule exceeds Paxton’s power as attorney general under Texas law and violates the Texas Constitution, the release said.

The Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office stated that the rule requires “extensive” quarterly and annual reports for counties with a population exceeding 400,000.

According to the release, the rule asks that case dispositions, budget expenditures, internal communications and prosecutorial decision-making data are included in the reports.

“These reporting requirements do not make communities safer,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “They do not identify trends, improve transparency, or enhance public trust. Instead, they create barriers that divert limited resources away from what matters most, which is prosecuting violent offenders and protecting our community.”

“We remain fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice, free from unnecessary interference that distracts from our top priority, which will continue to be public safety,” he said.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

