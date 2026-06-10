U.S. Rep. Castro calls on ICE to release San Antonio teen, father held at Dilley detention center

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, is calling on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release a San Antonio teen and his father from the Dilley detention center on June 10, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release a San Antonio teen and his father from the Dilley detention center on Wednesday.

In a statement, Castro said Alejandro, a San Antonio high school student, was on his way to a soccer game when ICE agents surrounded his home, detaining him and his father, Jairo.

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They have been detained for more than three weeks, according to Castro, and Alejandro missed his final days of 10th grade.

Castro said he met with Alejandro and his father on May 26 during an inspection of the detention center. Alejandro told Castro he misses his mother and “was having trouble eating.”

“They are asylum seekers and have done everything the right way,” Castro said.

KSAT 12 has reached out to ICE for comment.

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