Skip to main content
Clear icon
89º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Ex-Randolph High School head volleyball coach fired from new position at Bastrop ISD, district says
How high school students at San Antonio’s 3 largest districts performed in 2026 STAAR tests
Free options to watch Spurs against Knicks in NBA Finals; Start with KSAT 12 in San Antonio
Erik Cantu won't serve additional prison time, receives 2-year deferred adjudication sentence
‘It’s unacceptable’: Texas state senator, Wembanyama condemn attacks on Spurs fans in New York City
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT

Local News

U.S. Rep. Castro calls on ICE to release San Antonio teen, father held at Dilley detention center

Alejandro was on his way to a soccer game when ICE agents surrounded his home and detained him and his father, Castro says

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, is calling on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release a San Antonio teen and his father from the Dilley detention center on June 10, 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release a San Antonio teen and his father from the Dilley detention center on Wednesday.

In a statement, Castro said Alejandro, a San Antonio high school student, was on his way to a soccer game when ICE agents surrounded his home, detaining him and his father, Jairo.

Recommended Videos

They have been detained for more than three weeks, according to Castro, and Alejandro missed his final days of 10th grade.

Castro said he met with Alejandro and his father on May 26 during an inspection of the detention center. Alejandro told Castro he misses his mother and “was having trouble eating.”

“They are asylum seekers and have done everything the right way,” Castro said.

KSAT 12 has reached out to ICE for comment.

More immigration coverage from KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...