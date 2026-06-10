‘No Knicks fans allowed’: Northwest Side restaurant takes playful dig at New York fans

The Mexican restaurant said they were “just kidding… kind of...”

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant on the Northwest Side is rallying behind the San Antonio Spurs — and taking a playful dig at New York Knicks fans in the process.

The restaurant, María Bonita, spelt out “No Knicks fans allowed” on a sign outside the building on Tuesday.

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The restaurant posted a video on social media to clarify they were only joking in the caption.

“We said what we said. (Just kidding… kind of...),” the caption read.

This reaction follows Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Spurs beat the Knicks on Monday 115-111.

After the game, many fans of the Knicks lashed out frustrations of the loss onto people wearing Silver and Black Spurs jerseys in New York City.

Multiple Spurs supporters were allegedly violently attacked and had jerseys stolen, ripped and lit on fire.

>> ‘It’s unacceptable’: Texas state senator, Wembanyama condemn attacks on Spurs fans in New York City

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez called out New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tuesday and condemned the violence.

New York police said a group of males approached a fan wearing a Spurs jersey and began to pull on his jersey before kicking and punching him. The Spurs fan, 39, was later taken to a hospital for treatment, officers said.

“New Yorkers are understandably passionate about the Knicks, and the overwhelming majority of fans watched the game last night in ways that were both safe and fun,” a spokesperson for Mamdani said on Tuesday. “But the fights and other disruptive incidents — including assaults on police officers — in various parts of the city are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama called the violence “unacceptable.”

In another universe where Wembanyama is human and not an alien, maybe María Bonita would actually deny entry to any customers wearing Orange and Blue merchandise.

Alas, Military City was raised on respecting current and former neighbors — the same message NBA Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Popovich preached his entire career.

Gregg Popovich grabbed the PA mic while Kawhi Leonard was shooting FTs and asked the San Antonio faithful to stop booing.



Kawhi, who was supposed to be the centerpiece of the Spurs and extend their title-winning ways, was traded from San Antonio a little over 5 years ago. pic.twitter.com/WM8CSljxav — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) November 23, 2023

Some comments under Maria Bonita’s post reflect coach Pop’s message. One commenter stated “The sign should say ‘TACOS BRING ALL FANS TOGETHER.’”

Another replied with, “All I’m saying is Popovich wouldn’t approve. He’d want the fans and businesses to lead by example.”

KSAT has reached out to María Bonita for a comment.

The Spurs battle against the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT. in hopes to raise another Larry O’Brein trophy in their Race For Seis journey.

Every NBA Finals game will air on San Antonio’s official broadcast home for all the action — KSAT 12. Tune in to channel 12 in San Antonio or the local ABC station in your area.

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