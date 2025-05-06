Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announces exoneration of man sentenced to 25 years in prison

The 25-year prison sentence of Travis Cobb, pictured second from left, was dismissed by the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced the dismissal of a 25-year prison sentence for a man previously accused in connection with a 2017 aggravated robbery.

The district attorney’s office now considers Travis Cobb “wrongfully convicted.”

Recommended Videos

Cobb, who is now 47, was previously charged in connection with a 2017 aggravated robbery case at a Walmart. According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, a “hasty investigation” led to Cobb’s arrest and eventual conviction.

After sentencing, Cobb maintained his innocence. He asked for his case to be reviewed for a second time, according to the news release.

Upon further investigation, the DA’s office said DNA found at the original crime scene identified another suspect, Dustin McCall. Cobb was then cleared of all charges, officials said.

“I’m excited and relieved,” Cobb said in a statement released by the DA’s office. “I’m just thankful that it all worked out.”

McCall is currently in prison for unrelated crimes, including possessing child sexual abuse material and giving controlled substances to children.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit evaluated Cobb’s innocence claim before granting the exoneration request.

“Although I’ve apologized to Mr. Cobb and his family multiple times, I know there’s nothing that I can say to bring back those six years that were lost,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. “However, I hope that today brings some bit of healing and comfort knowing that justice has been served.”