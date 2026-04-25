3 detained in connection with fatal East Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were detained in connection with a shooting that left a man dead on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday near Lakefront and Lakeledge.

A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived.

Two people were detained at a nearby QuikTrip along U.S. Highway 87 and a third person was detained near FM 78. Police are investigating the relationship between the parties involved.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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