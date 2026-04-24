Man arrested on DWI suspicion in deadly, fiery North Side crash, SAPD says

One person was killed in a rollover crash along U.S. Highway 281 on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man they believe was intoxicated and involved in a crash that killed another man on Thursday.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 near Stone Oak Parkway.

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According to a San Antonio Police Department report, the suspect, who drove a Chevrolet pickup truck, was “improperly” towing a Dodge Ram driven by the victim. Police said the suspect, a 35-year-old man, failed to stay in his lane and crashed into an attenuator.

An attenuator on a highway is designed to take on the impact of a crash and reduce the likelihood of any serious injuries.

As a result of the crash, authorities said the Dodge Ram redirected, struck the Chevrolet and both vehicles burst into flames. While the suspect escaped the Chevrolet, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The victim has not been identified.

Officers said they determined the suspect was intoxicated at the time and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

At this time, it is unclear if the suspect, who has yet to be identified, is facing any additional charges.

The southbound lanes reopened on Friday.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

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