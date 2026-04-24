Man hospitalized after being struck with “rusty” machete on Northwest Side

Police responded after someone said they were attacked by a man with a machete on Vance Jackson near Interstate 10 on the afternoon of Friday, April 24, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being struck with a machete on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Vance Jackson under Interstate 10.

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The victim told police he was walking under the bridge when a “random” person struck him in the head with a “rusty” machete with “no handle.”

Police said the victim ran to the Shell gas station for help, and the suspect was last seen fleeing north on Vance Jackson.

The Shell station where police said a man ran for help after suffering a machete attack on the afternoon of Friday, April 24, 2026. (KSAT 12)

A machete that matched the victim’s description was found across the highway, according to police.

The suspect was believed to be wearing an aqua shirt with blue jeans.

The department said it is actively reviewing the video.

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