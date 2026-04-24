Deadly Interstate 35 crash involving pedestrian, 18-wheeler closes lanes on South Side

A man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on the South Side on Friday, April 24, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on the South Side on Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-35 near Division Road.

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According to SAPD, a man in his 30s was crossing the highway when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

The northbound lanes are closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Additional information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on the South Side on Friday, April 24, 2026. (KSAT)

A man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on the South Side on Friday, April 24, 2026. (KSAT)

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