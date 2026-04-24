1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash on US 281, SAFD says; southbound lanes closed near Stone Oak Parkway

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 281 on Thursday evening, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Another person was injured in the crash, SAFD said, which happened just around 7 p.m. near Stone Oak Parkway and involved multiple vehicles.

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Texas Department of Transportation databases show the southbound lanes of U.S. 281 are closed as officials respond to the scene.

This story is developing. Check back later for more information.

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