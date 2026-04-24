1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash on US 281, SAFD says; southbound lanes closed near Stone Oak Parkway Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News) SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 281 on Thursday evening, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Another person was injured in the crash, SAFD said, which happened just around 7 p.m. near Stone Oak Parkway and involved multiple vehicles.
Texas Department of Transportation databases show the southbound lanes of U.S. 281 are closed as officials respond to the scene.
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About the Authors Ken Huizar headshot
Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.
Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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