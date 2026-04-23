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Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests connected to ‘undercover operation’

The full Thursday news conference can be seen in this article

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced “multiple arrests” regarding an “undercover operation,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said Thursday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on the arrests during a Thursday afternoon news conference, which can be seen in the above video player.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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