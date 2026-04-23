Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests connected to ‘undercover operation’ The full Thursday news conference can be seen in this article BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced “multiple arrests” regarding an “undercover operation,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said Thursday.
Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on the arrests during a Thursday afternoon news conference, which can be seen in the above video player.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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