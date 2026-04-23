Search underway for person accused of shooting biker on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers are searching for a person accused of shooting a 37-year-old man riding a bike on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Weir Avenue, which is located near Cupples Road.

Recommended Videos

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man was on a bike when a sedan approached him.

A person exited the sedan, assaulted the victim and shot him in his lower body, the report said.

The shooter then fled the scene, police said. At this time, no arrests have been made.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

Read also: