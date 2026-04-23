How to cut utility bills with simple, energy-efficient changes at home

SAN ANTONIO – Utility bills have skyrocketed in recent years, and American households are feeling the pinch.

According to real estate company RubyHome, the average household pays about $610 a month on utilities.

Winter electric costs have jumped 35% in the last five years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

So what’s driving prices up?

“Our electricity system in this country is old. There’s a lot more demand on that old system,” said Kate Colarulli, head of strategic insight at CleanChoice Energy.

Extreme weather is also a factor. Weather experts are predicting record heat this summer, which means more air conditioning use and higher bills.

“When the demand for air conditioning spikes, prices follow,” Colarulli said.

Colarulli says a few simple habits can make a real difference. She suggests lowering the thermostat by a few degrees at night, keeping blinds and shades closed during the day to block out sunlight, running the dishwasher and washing machine in the early morning and keeping the water heater set at 120 degrees.

Watch the video above for more tips to save money.