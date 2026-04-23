San Antonio woman killed in Schertz single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 identified Jennifer Rawlings, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say Schertz Police Department headquarters. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT) SCHERTZ, Texas – A 45-year-old woman killed in a single-vehicle crash has been identified, the Schertz Police Department said Thursday.
Jennifer Rawlings of San Antonio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The crash happened just before 11:45 p.m. on April 16 on Interstate 35 southbound at Cibolo Valley Drive.
After the crash, the interstate was closed for approximately five hours.
Schertz police said its traffic division is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
More coverage of this story on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Spurs playoff push, Fiesta season fuel merch boom in San Antonio ▶ 1:12 Spurs playoff push, Fiesta season fuel merch boom in San Antonio Man faces additional charge after arrest for assaulting 3-year-old girl, woman at South Side park ▶ 1:20 Man faces additional charge after arrest for assaulting 3-year-old girl, woman at South Side park Staffer hit, killed by car outside NISD School ▶ 1:05 Staffer hit, killed by car outside NISD School KSAT'S Myra Arthur & David Hurtado Bring The HATtitude To The Fiesta Hat Contest ▶ 1:17 KSAT'S Myra Arthur & David Hurtado Bring The HATtitude To The Fiesta Hat Contest 3 Critical, Including Child, After Two North Side Homes Explode; Federal Investigation Underway ▶ 0:57 3 Critical, Including Child, After Two North Side Homes Explode; Federal Investigation Underway Playoffs Game 2 inside Frost Bank Center ▶ 0:45 Playoffs Game 2 inside Frost Bank Center NIOSA Night One ▶ 0:36 NIOSA Night One 5 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, after home explosions on North Side, SAFD says ▶ 1:07 5 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, after home explosions on North Side, SAFD says Drizzle Overnight; Pop-Up Storms Tomorrow ▶ 0:33 Drizzle Overnight; Pop-Up Storms Tomorrow Visitors Weigh In: Have You Heard of Fiesta and NIOSA? ▶ 1:13 Visitors Weigh In: Have You Heard of Fiesta and NIOSA? Do You Know the Spurs’ “Honking” Tradition? ▶ 1:09 Do You Know the Spurs’ “Honking” Tradition? WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio ▶ 0:38 WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio How to stay safe when celebrating Fiesta and Spurs playoff games ▶ 1:08 How to stay safe when celebrating Fiesta and Spurs playoff games Multiple Bexar County roadways flooded ▶ 0:53 Multiple Bexar County roadways flooded Flash Flood Warning in effect for Bexar County, surrounding communities until 6 p.m. Monday ▶ 0:36 Flash Flood Warning in effect for Bexar County, surrounding communities until 6 p.m. Monday How to score free breakfast items after each Spurs win this postseason ▶ 0:25 How to score free breakfast items after each Spurs win this postseason WEDNESDAY: KSAT speaks exclusively with Phyllis Ochoa, the woman behind the viral San Antonio song ▶ 0:28 WEDNESDAY: KSAT speaks exclusively with Phyllis Ochoa, the woman behind the viral San Antonio song WATCH: Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pull gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B ▶ 6:05 WATCH: Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pull gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B Community Upset Over New Braunfels Billboard ▶ 1:29 Community Upset Over New Braunfels Billboard San Antonio influencer encourages younger generations to volunteer for Fiesta traditions ▶ 1:45 San Antonio influencer encourages younger generations to volunteer for Fiesta traditions Survey: Social Pressure Driving Overspending ▶ 1:22 Survey: Social Pressure Driving Overspending Saturday Cool-Down, Monday Showers for River Parade ▶ 1:06 Saturday Cool-Down, Monday Showers for River Parade The Evolution of the Fiesta Medal ▶ 0:37 The Evolution of the Fiesta Medal Behind the Scenes look at Fiesta Fiesta production ▶ 1:22 Behind the Scenes look at Fiesta Fiesta production A Taste of New Orleans: KSAT’s Sarah Acosta gets a sneak peek at beignets, boudin balls and more ▶ 1:41 A Taste of New Orleans: KSAT’s Sarah Acosta gets a sneak peek at beignets, boudin balls and more Previous photo Next photo