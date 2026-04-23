San Antonio woman killed in Schertz single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 identified

SCHERTZ, Texas – A 45-year-old woman killed in a single-vehicle crash has been identified, the Schertz Police Department said Thursday.

Jennifer Rawlings of San Antonio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The crash happened just before 11:45 p.m. on April 16 on Interstate 35 southbound at Cibolo Valley Drive.

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After the crash, the interstate was closed for approximately five hours.

Schertz police said its traffic division is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

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