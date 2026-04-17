1 dead after single-vehicle crash on I-35, Schertz PD says

SCHERTZ, Texas – A person is dead after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night, according to a Schertz Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched to the crash just before 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound at Cibolo Valley Drive.

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Upon their arrival, officers said they found a driver who was seriously injured.

While the specifics of those injuries are unclear, police said the driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash scene remained closed for approximately five hours.

In a social media post, Schertz police said the roadway reopened just before 5 a.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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