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Local News

Person hit by vehicle, killed along Highway 281 on North Side

Crash happened just after 4:15 a.m. Friday

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

The Texas Department of Transportation has reported a major crash on the southbound lanes of Highway 281 near St. Mary’s Street on Friday, April 17, 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle along the southbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side on Friday morning.

The crash was reported just after 4:15 a.m. on the St. Mary’s Street ramp onto southbound Highway 281.

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According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the person was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

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