Person hit by vehicle, killed along Highway 281 on North Side

The Texas Department of Transportation has reported a major crash on the southbound lanes of Highway 281 near St. Mary’s Street on Friday, April 17, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle along the southbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side on Friday morning.

The crash was reported just after 4:15 a.m. on the St. Mary’s Street ramp onto southbound Highway 281.

Recommended Videos

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the person was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Read also: