Person hit by vehicle, killed along Highway 281 on North Side
Crash happened just after 4:15 a.m. Friday
SAN ANTONIO – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle along the southbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side on Friday morning.
The crash was reported just after 4:15 a.m. on the St. Mary’s Street ramp onto southbound Highway 281.
According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the person was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
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Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.