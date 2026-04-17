San Antonio police officer holds suspects at gunpoint after crash into patrol car

A San Antonio police officer held two suspects at gunpoint on Friday, April 17, 2026, after they crashed into a police unit at Jones Maltsberger Road and Northern Boulevard, not far from Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer held two suspects at gunpoint Friday morning after they crashed into a police unit on the North Side.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. outside a hotel on Jones Maltsberger Road and Northern Boulevard, not far from Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

According to a lieutenant at the scene, an officer was driving through the hotel parking lot due to recent car burglaries.

The officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of an earlier incident, with two people sitting inside.

The officer activated their emergency lights and got out of the patrol car. That’s when, police say, the suspect vehicle drove in reverse and crashed into the patrol car.

The officer held the two suspects at gunpoint until backup arrived, police said. The two suspects were detained.

Read also: