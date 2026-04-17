San Antonio police officer holds suspects at gunpoint after crash into patrol car
Authorities say patrol was prompted by recent break-in activity
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer held two suspects at gunpoint Friday morning after they crashed into a police unit on the North Side.
The incident happened at 4 a.m. outside a hotel on Jones Maltsberger Road and Northern Boulevard, not far from Loop 410.
According to a lieutenant at the scene, an officer was driving through the hotel parking lot due to recent car burglaries.
The officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of an earlier incident, with two people sitting inside.
The officer activated their emergency lights and got out of the patrol car. That’s when, police say, the suspect vehicle drove in reverse and crashed into the patrol car.
The officer held the two suspects at gunpoint until backup arrived, police said. The two suspects were detained.
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Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.