1-year-old in critical condition after being stepped on by horse in south Bexar County, BCSO says
The incident happened in the 3000 block of Horse Ranch Road
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 1-year-old is in critical condition after being stepped on by a horse in south Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Horse Ranch Road.
The sheriff’s office said the child was taken to a trauma center where they are stable but still considered critical.
According to the sheriff’s office, it is too early to determine any criminal elements.
The Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation.
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