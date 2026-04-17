24-year-old hospitalized after dog bite on Northeast Side, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was hospitalized after he was bitten several times by a dog on the Northeast Side, according to Animal Care Services.

The dog bite happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Leonhardt Road.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ACS said the dog was surrendered to the agency and charges are pending.

No additional information was immediately released.

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