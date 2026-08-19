NIOSA organizers announce 'reset,' staff cuts ahead of future redesign

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers of A Night in Old San Antonio, a beloved four-day Fiesta event, announced Wednesday that they are preparing for a “reset” next year.

In a news release, The Conservation Society of San Antonio said it is reenvisioning NIOSA for future success, streamlining operations and reducing staff to support the redesign.

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“To support this strategic redesign and retooling of our major fundraising event, we are streamlining our administrative operations and adjusting our staffing levels to focus entirely on building the best experience for our community,” said Betty Bueché, president of the Conservation Society.

The society said the goal is to build a stronger NIOSA for the future, while honoring the volunteers and workers who helped make it a San Antonio tradition.

“Unfortunately, aligning our resources with this new direction means saying goodbye to some of our valued team members through a staff reduction,” Bueché said in the release. “We are immensely grateful to those who have helped sustain this event and appreciate the thousands of volunteers who are committed to making A Night In Old San Antonio even better.”

For more than 70 years, the release states the Fiesta event has helped raise millions of dollars to support the preservation and adaptive reuse of historic structures in the community.

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