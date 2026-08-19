‘Would be a major blow’: Survivors worry about domestic violence program as Bexar County considers budget cuts

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County’s budget proposal is out, and included are some tough decisions commissioners will have to make with a shortfall of more than $140 million over the next five years.

That includes what to do with programs like the STAR domestic violence resource program, as grant funds expire at the end of the year.

The possibility of cuts down the line has perked the ears of many survivors who depend on STAR, causing them to reach out to KSAT with their stories.

“It started verbally and then for the little over 2-year marriage, it turned into pretty much any type of abuse you can think of,” said a Bexar County abuse survivor who is remaining anonymous for her safety. “I never thought it would be me.”

She is savoring that safety since the last violent incident six months ago that caused her and her kids to leave her home and husband.

“The following day, I got a phone call after everything had happened,” she said.

The call came from an advocate with Bexar County’s STAR program, which stands for Safety Team Active Response.

In April, KSAT reported about the program, which sends quick help to at-risk and high-risk domestic violence survivors in unincorporated Bexar County.

“They provide you with resources that you don’t even think about in that moment,” the survivor said.

STAR offers necessities like hotels, rides, counselors and food.

“The STAR program was able to help me and my kids get groceries when we had very little food,” she said in tears.

Advocates even connect survivors with other programs, like crime victims’ compensation through the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

“I got reimbursement for relocating, for housing. They help with any medical expenses that have been occurred because of the incident,” the survivor said. “Their advocates truly care.”

That’s why she is so concerned — because when Bexar County presented its budget proposal Tuesday, it was clear that cuts needed to be made. STAR was on a list of programs in question.

ARPA funds from the pandemic still support a handful of county programs, including:

STAR domestic violence hotline

Bibliotech navigators

Domestic violence impact courts

Pre-indictment court

Preventative health

TX Fast Track 2

The grants for those programs end Dec. 31, 2026, and the county manager has put these programs on contingencies after they expire.

“We plan to come forward to commissioners to talk about those programs to allow some more time to discuss,” the county team said during the budget meeting Tuesday.

Though the STAR program staff confirms to KSAT no cuts are set in stone, survivors want to make sure their voices are heard.

“I think it would be a major blow to the victims themselves because if I hadn’t gotten that phone call, I honestly don’t think I’d be in the position that I’m in today,” the survivor said.

She hopes when commissioners meet to discuss cuts, they’ll see worth in the program she said saved her life.

To other survivors, she said, “To whoever hears my words, know that you matter. You matter and you’re not alone.”

“All it takes is that moment of quick courage to think about yourself when it comes to making the decision to leave. If you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take of the people that depend on you,” she said.

if you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

Survivors in unincorporated Bexar County who are not in current emergencies can fill out an online form to get in touch with STAR specialists.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Read also: