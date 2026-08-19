CPS Energy urges San Antonio residents to conserve energy ahead of peak demand day

SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures climbing across San Antonio, CPS Energy is asking customers to take a few simple steps to conserve electricity as the city prepares for a peak energy demand day Thursday, Aug. 20.

CPS Energy says hotter temperatures often lead to increased air-conditioning use, putting additional demand on the electric grid.

“During the summer, if the day’s temperatures will be higher than the month’s average, then a yellow day is called,” said Miguel Vargas, a CPS Energy communications specialist.

While temperatures around 100 degrees Fahrenheit can serve as a rough guideline, Vargas said the utility primarily looks at how temperatures compare with the monthly average when determining a yellow, or peak-demand, day.

The hours to watch are between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. That’s when temperatures are typically at their highest and electricity use can also peak.

CPS Energy recommends shifting some household activities to earlier in the day to help reduce energy use during those afternoon hours. That includes running the dishwasher and doing laundry before the peak period.

Residents can also unplug appliances and electronics that aren’t being used, including items such as air fryers and toasters. Even unplugging unused chargers can make a difference.

“If you have 10 different chargers in your homes that aren’t plugged into anything, it can really add up,” Vargas said.

Another way to reduce energy use is to close blinds or shades during the hottest part of the day. Keeping sunlight and heat out can help an air conditioner work less.

CPS Energy also recommends raising the thermostat by a few degrees when possible.

The utility emphasizes that customers do not need to stop using electricity during a peak-demand period.

“We don’t tell people to just completely stop using energy during these times,” Vargas said. “You’re more than welcome to use as much energy as you need. It’s just the cost of the energy might be a little bit higher during these times.”

To view the current “day” you can click on the CPS link here, as well to find different ways to conserve energy.

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