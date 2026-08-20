Bexar County reports first dog rabies case in more than a decade, health officials say

BEXAR COUNTY – A dog tested positive for rabies in Bexar County for the first time in more than a decade, according to Animal Care Services and Metro Health.

In a news release Wednesday, city health officials said a Husky mix tested positive for rabies Aug. 18.

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The dog’s owner said it killed a baby skunk in late July near the family’s home on the far West Side, inside Loop 1604. The incident was not reported, ACS said.

Several weeks later, the dog began showing “concerning behavioral and neurological symptoms,” according to the release. Rabies treatment was offered to people and pets who may have been exposed.

Health officials said San Antonio and Bexar County are experiencing an outbreak of rabies among wild animals. The county reported 22 rabies cases in wildlife in June and July 2026, compared with two to three cases reported during the same period in 2024 and 2025.

Officials recommend these rabies precautions:

Keep dogs, cats and other pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Do not allow dogs to roam freely, which is illegal.

Never feed, touch or handle wildlife or unknown animals.

Report animal encounters to 311. Bexar County residents can call Animal Control at 210-335-9000.

Confine a pet that may have encountered wildlife to prevent additional contact with people or other animals.

If a potentially rabid animal is inside a home or building, try to confine it only if that can be done safely and without direct contact.

If you are bitten, scratched or exposed, wash the area with soap and water and contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Call 311 or use the 311 app to request safe removal of dead animals.

Health officials say the rabies vaccination is the best protection. City and state law require dogs and cats to stay current on their rabies shots.

San Antonio Animal Care Services will offer free vaccinations to the first 100 pets Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Monterrey Park, 5919 West Commerce St.

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