Escaped bull calf makes Walmart run on South Side before being caught

SAN ANTONIO – A young bull calf, affectionately dubbed “Moodini” by Animal Care Services (ACS) officers, is back home, one day after escaping and having a day filled with adventure.

On Tuesday, Moodini somehow broke free and wanted to see up close the place that seemed so interesting to him.

Who knew, it would be the Walmart on Southeast Military Drive near Roosevelt Avenue.

“He decided he needed to make a Walmart run that morning and spent quite a bit of time just running around the parking lot trotting around,” said Lisa Norwood, public relations manager for ACS.

Norwood said the San Antonio Police Department officers initially arrived at the store and were able to gently coerce the calf to a green space next to the store.

Norwood said Moodini was not ready to go back home just yet.

“He decided, ‘Hey, maybe too many people and decided to book it over to an underground drainage tunnel and walked for some ways.’”

The green space where the tunnel is located is gated off with a metal fence, and Norwood said officers needed permission to enter.

She said officers were hot on his tail, so he lay down inside the underground tunnel.

“A couple of our officers had to go in to see if they could get the calf safely,” she said.

Norwood said that after Moodini rested for a minute, the officers coaxed him back out into the open air.

She said in all, the whole ordeal lasted about an hour and a half, and Moodini was put into a trailer and taken to the livestock area at ACS.

Moodini’s owner was identified and claimed the calf Wednesday.

Norwood said the owner was reminded of the law and that Moodini is safer at home.

“It is against the law for livestock to roam,” Norwood said. ”Just like it’s against the law for dogs to be out running around, it’s really important when you consider the size of cattle.”

She said the owner will be cited, but said she is glad Moodini’s tale of adventure had a happy ending.

“It’s one of those things that all’s well that ends well,” Norwood said.

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