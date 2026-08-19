SAPD releases name of officer who shot, killed man allegedly armed with knives on Northwest Side

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Officers responded to a call for a disturbance involving a gun just before midnight on Monday in the 6700 block of Spring Front Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police identified the officer who fatally shot a man that police say “aggressively advanced” toward him with two large knives on the Northwest Side.

Officer Rafael Perez is accused of fatally shooting Gregory Boaz, 56, according to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report.

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Officers responded to a call for a disturbance involving a gun just before midnight Monday in the 6700 block of Spring Front Drive.

SAPD Acting Chief Jesse Salame said Boaz called 911 to report people in his backyard, including one allegedly armed with a gun.

Upon arrival, the report states Perez contacted a woman who was later identified as Boaz’s girlfriend.

While talking with the woman, the report said Perez saw Boaz carrying two large knives.

Salame said Boaz refused Perez’s commands to put the knives down.

At some point, Boaz “aggressively advanced” toward Perez, police said.

SAPD said Perez then fired multiple gunshots, striking Boaz four times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The police department believes Boaz may have been experiencing a mental episode, as there was no one armed in his backyard.

Perez has been with SAPD for one year, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

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