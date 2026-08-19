Records: Woman, 18, faces 2 felony charges after allegedly pistol-whipping girlfriend, firing shots

After her Tuesday arrest, jail records show Lucero Tetrazzi, 18, was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of domestic violence.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who allegedly assaulted her girlfriend Tuesday over a money dispute at a North Side home has been charged with multiple felonies, according to Bexar County court records.

Lucero Tetrazzi, 18, is facing the following charges:

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Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second-degree felony)

Assault of a family or household member by impeding their breath/circulation (third-degree felony)

After her Tuesday arrest, jail records show Tetrazzi was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Court documents show a judge set Tetrazzi’s bond at $100,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, Tetrazzi remains in custody at the jail.

San Antonio Police Department officers responded Tuesday to the 400 block of Redcliff Drive for a disturbance involving two women who are dating. SAPD said the unidentified 19-year-old victim left before officers arrived and was located at another residence.

San Antonio police officers responded to a disturbance on Tuesday, Aug. 18. 2026, in the 400 block of Redcliff Drive. (KSAT)

The victim told officers she and Tetrazzi had been arguing over cash when Tetrazzi demanded money from her. Tetrazzi then displayed a handgun and fired a round, police said.

The victim attempted to leave, but Tetrazzi prevented her from doing so by choking her and striking her with the handgun before firing additional rounds, police said. The victim was not struck by any bullets.

The victim later received help from a family member and escaped the home, SAPD said.

Officers set up a quadrant and took Tetrazzi into custody without incident, police said.

Tetrazzi’s next court appearance has been tentatively set for Nov. 23, records indicate.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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