Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on South Side

A woman was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, April 16, 2026, on Zarzamora Road near Interstate 35.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the South Side.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday on Zarzamora Road near Interstate 35, not far from South Park Mall.

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San Antonio police say a woman in her 40s darted out into the road and was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck stopped to help her and was not found to be intoxicated.

The crash is under investigation.

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