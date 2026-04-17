Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on South Side
Crash happened on Zarzamora Road near Interstate 35
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the South Side.
The crash happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday on Zarzamora Road near Interstate 35, not far from South Park Mall.
San Antonio police say a woman in her 40s darted out into the road and was hit by a pickup truck.
The driver of the truck stopped to help her and was not found to be intoxicated.
The crash is under investigation.
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Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.